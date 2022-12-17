CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,776 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 32.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,861 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Envista by 66.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 52.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,529,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after acquiring an additional 864,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $36,982,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

