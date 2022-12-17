Woodstock Corp Sells 72 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $193.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

