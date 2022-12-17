Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

