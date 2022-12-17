Addenda Capital Inc. Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 206,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

