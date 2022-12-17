Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

