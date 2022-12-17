Addenda Capital Inc. Takes $4.54 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,649 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $104,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

