BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.39. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

