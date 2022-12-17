Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

