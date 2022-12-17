Addenda Capital Inc. Takes $4.01 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

