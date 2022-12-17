Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $68,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after acquiring an additional 394,528 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

FNV opened at $132.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.