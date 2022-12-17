Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $281.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

