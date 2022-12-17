42,909 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM opened at $121.69 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

