Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 171 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

