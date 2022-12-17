Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

