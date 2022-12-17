E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $723.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

