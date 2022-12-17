Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

