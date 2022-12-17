E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,119 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.