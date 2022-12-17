E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 255,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Radian Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

