E&G Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Independence Contract Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Contract Drilling

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,247,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 297,400 shares of company stock worth $1,057,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

