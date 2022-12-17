PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.