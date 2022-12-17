Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 3,220 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

