E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

