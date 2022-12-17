E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

