Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 51,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $536.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.51. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

