E&G Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $362.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

