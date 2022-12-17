American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

AWK opened at $152.40 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.



