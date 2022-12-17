DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 96,592 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,592 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.