O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $810.63 and a 200 day moving average of $725.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

