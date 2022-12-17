DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

