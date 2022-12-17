DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,951 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 248.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $79.28 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.