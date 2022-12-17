Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 56.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

