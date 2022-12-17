HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,784 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

