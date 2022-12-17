DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,172 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

SHW stock opened at $240.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

