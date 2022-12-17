Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDX opened at $249.51 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

