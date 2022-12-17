Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 500,860 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $59,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

UBER stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

