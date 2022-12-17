Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $381.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

