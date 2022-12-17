Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $60.87 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344,036 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $60,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Trading Down 4.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

