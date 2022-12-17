HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 10,678 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,838,367 shares of company stock valued at $16,365,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

