HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $246,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

