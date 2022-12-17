Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $60,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

