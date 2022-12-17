HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.45 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

