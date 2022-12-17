HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 59,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.