Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.15.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

