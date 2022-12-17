UBS Group Boosts Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 84

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from CHF 82 to CHF 84 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

