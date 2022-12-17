1,268 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

