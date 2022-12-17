Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 148.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $792,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.