Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 843 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PSA opened at $286.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.03.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

