Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

AON Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $298.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

