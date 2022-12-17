Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $357.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

