Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.73 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.